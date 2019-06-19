MUDBRICK X AUGUSTUS WINEMAKERS DINNER

Wednesday 19th June 2019, 6:30pm arrival.

Enjoy a decadent degustation dinner menu from Chef Ben Convery; paired with premium, library and reserve wines from the Mudbrick Vineyard.

Award winning Winemaker, Patrick Newton will guide diners through each wine with in depth tasting notes and further food pairing recommendations.



Freshly Shucked Oysters

Mudbrick Methode Traditionelle NV

-----

Goats Cheese Croquettes, Honey, Almonds

Mudbrick Reserve Chardonnay 2018

-----

Auckland Island Scampi Ravioli, Sweet Corn, Sherry Brown Butter, Basil

Mudbrick Francesca Chardonnay 2017

-----

Slow Cooked Beef Short-Rib, Smoked Carrot Puree, Horseradish and Confit Kumara

Mudbrick Reserve Syrah 2018

-----

Vintage Waikato Gouda 2015

Mudbrick Reserve Pinot Noir 2017 and Mudbrick Reserve Viognier 2017

------

Salted Caramel Praline Profiteroles

Mudbrick Noble Riesling 2014

——-

$175pp

Limited Numbers